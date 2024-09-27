Nation

Biden approves major disaster declaration for northeastern Vermont for late July flooding

President Joe Biden has approved a major disaster declaration for the severe flooding that hit northeastern Vermont in late July.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
September 27, 2024 at 6:01PM

MONTPELIER, Vt. — President Joe Biden has approved a major disaster declaration for the severe flooding that hit northeastern Vermont in late July.

The declaration makes federal funding available to help communities and individuals in Caledonia, Essex, and Orleans counties recover from damages from the July 29-31 storm, some of which were hit by flooding for a second time in three weeks, Gov. Phil Scott's office said on Friday.

''This is our third disaster declaration in just over a month and seventh in 14 months,'' Scott said in a statement. ''This disaster declaration will bring much needed financial resources to towns and individuals as they continue to recover from the impacts of this storm.''

An initial assessment found that 85 homes were destroyed or damaged, and a partial federal assessment identified more than $3.7 million in public infrastructure damage, according to the governor's office.

Individuals can seek some reimbursement for necessary expenses and serious needs that cannot be met through insurance or other assistance, including rental assistance, home repair, home replacement, lodging, and other expenses, Scott's office said. Communities can seek federal reimbursement for storm response and recovery.

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Nation

See More
Nation

The Latest: Harris heads to US-Mexico border and Trump meets with Zelenskyy

Vice President Kamala Harris was making her first visit to the U.S.-Mexico border on Friday since becoming the Democratic presidential nominee and former President Donald Trump met in New York with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Nation

Judge orders mental health exam for California man accused of courthouse explosion

Sports

App State cancels football game against Liberty in North Carolina after Helene causes flooding