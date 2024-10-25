Wires

Biden apologizes for 'sin' on America's soul for trauma inflicted on Native Americans at federally-run boarding schools

October 25, 2024 at 6:01PM

LAVEEN VILLAGE, Ariz. — Biden apologizes for 'sin' on America's soul for trauma inflicted on Native Americans at federally-run boarding schools.

Grateful Dead bassist Phil Lesh, a founding member who co-wrote 'Box of Rain' and several other songs, dies at 84

US investigating Chinese attempts to hack cellphones used by Trump and Vance, sources tell AP

NASA says an astronaut is in the hospital as a 'precautionary measure' after returning from an extended stay in space