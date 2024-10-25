LAVEEN VILLAGE, Ariz. — Biden apologizes for 'sin' on America's soul for trauma inflicted on Native Americans at federally-run boarding schools.
Biden apologizes for 'sin' on America's soul for trauma inflicted on Native Americans at federally-run boarding schools
Biden apologizes for 'sin' on America's soul for trauma inflicted on Native Americans at federally-run boarding schools.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
October 25, 2024 at 6:01PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Wires
Grateful Dead bassist Phil Lesh, a founding member who co-wrote 'Box of Rain' and several other songs, dies at 84
Grateful Dead bassist Phil Lesh, a founding member who co-wrote 'Box of Rain' and several other songs, dies at 84.