Online bidding has started on everything from firearms to bows to trail cams – even a 13-point shoulder mount -- confiscated out in the field by Minnesota conservation officers.

The outdoor gear is part of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ second online auction in two months and runs through Saturday morning. The auctions are online owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

Hiller Auction Service in Zimmerman, Minn., is again the auctioneer. View the items and the bidding process rules here, including details about in-person inspection of the items allowed Friday. Hiller is online at hillerauction.com.

Joe Albert, DNR law enforcement spokesman, said two auctions were scheduled this fall because of the large volume of gear taken in from fish and game violators. There wasn’t an auction in 2019.

The first auction in early September included 245 firearms, 35 bows and 87 pieces of miscellaneous equipment such as traps, fishing equipment, lights and tree stands. The auction pulled in about $157,000, Albert said. All of the revenue goes into the Game and Fish Fund, which supports the DNR’s myriad law enforcement programs.