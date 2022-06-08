A bicyclist was hit by a light rail train late Wednesday morning in St. Paul and died, authorities said.
The collision involving a Green Line train occurred about 10:30 a.m. at the Raymond Avenue Station along University Avenue, said Metro Transit spokeswoman Laura Baenen.
Baenen did not know what direction the train was heading or any other details about the incident, including the approximate age of the bicyclist or the person's gender.
St. Paul
