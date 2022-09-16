A bicyclist from Wright County was killed in a collision with a car at a southeastern Minnesota intersection, officials said.
The crash occurred at about 8:40 p.m. Thursday in Winona at the intersection of Hwy. 61 and Vila Street, the State Patrol said. The patrol has yet to disclose any of the circumstances leading up to the collision.
The patrol identified the bicyclist as Matthew M. Tipton, 40, of Buffalo. Tipton died at the scene. The patrol said he was not wearing a helmet.
The car's occupants were not hurt. The patrol identified them as driver Thomas D. Holst, 58, and Susan G. Holst, 56, both of Lanesboro, Minn.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
White House, Hennepin County promote internet discount program
Federal government partners with cities, counties to expand access to internet for low-income residents.
Local
Semi driver killed in fiery crash 3 miles into Minnesota from the Iowa border
The wreck occurred on Interstate 35, the State Patrol said.
Local
Bicyclist from Wright County killed in collision with car in southeastern Minnesota
The State Patrol has yet to disclose any of the circumstances leading up to the collision.
Curious Minnesota
What really happened during the Jan. 6-style takeover of the Minnesota State Capitol in 1937?
For 15 hours in April 1937, the Minnesota Senate Chamber was under the rule of protesters who'd been encouraged by the governor.
Science
Its habitat decimated, this charismatic Minnesota bird is dancing on the edge of oblivion
Minnesota's prairie chickens were once so abundant their flocks cast shadows on the ground. But like so many other species, they're dying out. Attempts to reintroduce the birds have failed. The only hope now is to keep existing populations safe and expand their protected habitat.