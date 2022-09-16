A bicyclist from Wright County was killed in a collision with a car at a southeastern Minnesota intersection, officials said.

The crash occurred at about 8:40 p.m. Thursday in Winona at the intersection of Hwy. 61 and Vila Street, the State Patrol said. The patrol has yet to disclose any of the circumstances leading up to the collision.

The patrol identified the bicyclist as Matthew M. Tipton, 40, of Buffalo. Tipton died at the scene. The patrol said he was not wearing a helmet.

The car's occupants were not hurt. The patrol identified them as driver Thomas D. Holst, 58, and Susan G. Holst, 56, both of Lanesboro, Minn.