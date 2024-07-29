An SUV driver struck and killed a bicyclist after dark on a highway northwest of the Twin Cities, officials said Monday.

The collision occurred about 9:20 p.m. Sunday on Hwy. 55 at Dempsey Avenue NW. in Maple Lake Township, the State Patrol said.

The bicyclist was identified Monday by the patrol as Jaxon Andrew Zuelke, 21, of Maple Lake.

A 39-year-old man from nearby Howard Lake was heading west on Hwy. 55 when he and the bicyclist collided, the patrol said.











