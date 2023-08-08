A bicyclist going down a hill in northeast Minneapolis hit a large truck from behind and was killed, officials said Sunday.

The collision occurred late Friday morning near the intersection of St. Anthony Parkway and NE. California Street, police said.

Timothy L. Stangel, of Minneapolis, was heading down the hill on the parkway "at a high rate of speed downhill and was unable to stop before impacting the rear of the semi truck as it entered the roadway," a police statement read.

Emergency medical responders took Stangel to HCMC, where he died about an hour later, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.