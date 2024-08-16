Bibles, cryptocurrency, Truth Social and gold bars: A look at Trump's reported sources of income

Trump's fame comes from real estate, but his current biggest asset is likely his media company that operates the social media network Truth Social. The company went public in March, and Trump reports owning more than 114 million shares in the firm. He is currently unable to sell the shares as part of a ''lock-up'' agreement preventing major shareholders from selling stock for six months after it goes public, but with company stock at about $23 per share Friday, his holdings are worth more than $2 billion.