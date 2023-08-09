CLEVELAND — For the second straight night, a Cleveland rookie tamed Toronto's tough lineup.

Tanner Bibee pitched seven strong innings and Ramón Laureano drove in the game's only run after arriving just hours before his Cleveland debut, giving the Guardians a 1-0 win over the Blue Jays on Tuesday.

On Monday, Gavin Williams struck out 12 in seven innings. Bibee (8-2) wasn't quite as dominant, but showed why Cleveland believes there's a bright future, holding the Blue Jays to six hits and working out of a jam.

''That's a couple nights in a row now,'' Guardians manager Terry Francona said. ''I think they're understanding their stuff will play.''

Bibee allowed six singles — three by Whit Merrifield — and remained unbeaten in his last nine starts. He and Williams are the first Cleveland rookies to pitch at least seven shutout innings in consecutive games since 1993.

The 24-year-old Bibee said he was motivated to follow Williams' powerful performance.

''He's a very good pitcher and I think that I'm right up there with him as well,'' he said. ''Seeing him succeed and being able to take down a good lineup like that just gives me that much more confidence.''

Laureano, claimed off waivers on Monday from Oakland, hit an RBI double in the second against Yusei Kikuchi (9-4), who gave up three hits over seven innings.

Trevor Stephan pitched the eighth and Cleveland closer Emmanuel Clase worked around two infield singles in the ninth for his 30th save. Clase, who served a one-game suspension on Monday, retired pinch-hitter Alejandro Kirk on a fly to center with runners at first and third for the final out.

The Blue Jays had their winning streak stopped at four. They dropped to 14-5 on the road since June 20.

Cleveland's José Ramírez, who is appealing his three-game suspension for fighting Chicago's Tim Anderson, went 0 for 3. The Guardians still don't know when Ramírez will have his appeal heard by the commissioner's office.

Francona returned to the dugout after serving a one-game suspension for his actions during the Anderson-Ramírez brouhaha.

Bibee, who has steadily gotten stronger this season, was in trouble in the third.

The Blue Jays got three straight one-out singles before the right-hander, who is 6-0 since June 18, locked up George Springer for a strikeout and then fanned Daulton Varsho to end Toronto's threat.

''Give credit to that young cat right there," Jays manager John Schneider said of Bibee. ''We had a chance in the third there with George and Varsh. He made big pitches there, a right-on-right changeup to George and a back-foot slider to Varsh. That's the difference.''

While Bibee was holding the Jays in check, Kikuchi was just as tough on the Guardians. He retired 17 of 18 after Laureano's double. The left-hander has a 1.23 ERA in five starts since the All-Star break.

''Yusei gave us more than probably we could have asked for,'' Schneider said. ''He was absolutely fantastic.''

Laureano took a red-eye flight from San Francisco and didn't get to Cleveland until 6 a.m. He was still thrilled to be in the lineup on his first day and then made the most out of his fresh start with a big hit in his first at-bat, driving in Oscar Gonzalez.

''He seemed happier than anything that they made him a peanut butter and jelly sandwich for the game,'' Francona said. ''He just was so grateful. He's excited to get a fresh start and we're going to give him a chance to show what he can do.''

CLOSE CALL

The Blue Jays were relieved that starter Hyun Jin Ryu wasn't seriously injured after taking a line drive off the right knee on Monday.

Schneider said X-rays on Ryu were negative, and the left-hander should be able to make his next start on Sunday.

RARE ROOKIE

By rule, Francona was not allowed to be on the field Monday, so he took in the series opener from his office.

From there, he had a good view of rookie Williams, who became the first Cleveland rookie to strike out 12 since Luis Tiant in 1964.

''That was exciting to watch,'' Francona said. ''I don't care if you're on my couch or in the dugout. That's kind of nice to see.''

TRAINER'S ROOM

Blue Jays: CF Kevin Kiermaier (elbow) was placed on the 10-day IL to give the nasty cut he suffered on Sunday in Boston time to heal. Kiermaier made a leaping catch at the wall, but ripped his arm open on a metal fencing in Fenway Park.

Guardians: RHP Cal Quantrill (shoulder) will begin his rehab assignment for Triple-A Columbus at Toledo on Wednesday. Quantrill last pitched for the Guardians on July 5 before he was shut down just a week after being activated from the injured list. ... Francona said starting RHPs Shane Bieber (elbow) and Triston McKenzie (elbow) continue to make progress as the team holds out hope they'll be back in 2023. "They're not close to pitching," Francona said. ''But by all accounts they're doing OK, and I'd rather hear that than something else.''

UP NEXT

Jays RHP Kevin Gausman (8-6, 3.20 ERA) will make his eighth career appearance against the Guardians and face rookie LHP Logan Allen (5-4, 3.65 ERA).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb