'Beyond the Gates' is renewed as veteran Black soap actors cheer its success

When CBS' soap opera ''Beyond the Gates'' premiered in February, soap opera fans and veterans alike hailed it as a win for Black history and culture.
On Monday, the first soap to feature a majority Black cast was renewed for a second season. Its creation was both a savvy business move and an acknowledgment of Black viewers' passion for the genre as broadcast ratings have declined.
George Cheeks, the CBS chief, told Vulture last year the show was born out of crunching numbers: ''One of the things that the data made very clear is that daytime soap operas over index with Black women.''
''I think there's kind of a renewed appreciation for the audiences that do still engage in broadcast programing, and a recognition that one of those audiences are Black women, and this was a way to serve that audience,'' says Elana Levine, a University of Wisconsin professor and author of ''Her Stories: Daytime Soap Opera and US Television History.''
The Drucilla effect
Victoria Rowell's ''Young and the Restless'' character, Drucilla Barber Winters, was introduced in 1990 as ''an illiterate thief,'' she says. Rowell worked with co-creator and then-head writer, William J. Bell to give the character dimension.
Drucilla became a ballet dancer, like Rowell herself, a storyline that showed ''it is possible to be in a lower socioeconomic environment and be aspirational.''
She still receives letters from fans who cite Drucilla as inspiration.