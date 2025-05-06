Beyond a possible Asian or African pope, what are the priorities of the cardinals in the conclave?

VATICAN CITY — Cardinals electing a new pope have some fundamental questions to weigh, beyond whether to give the Catholic Church its first Asian or African pontiff, or a conservative or progressive.
Although they come from 70 different countries, the 133 cardinals seem fundamentally united in finding a pope who will be able to make the 2,000-year-old church credible and relevant today, especially to young people.
It's a tall task, given the sexual abuse and financials scandals that have harmed the church's reputation and the secularizing trends in many parts of the world that are turning people away from organized religion.
Add to that the Holy See's dire financial state and often dysfunctional bureaucracy, and the job of being pope in the 21st century seems almost impossible.
''We need a superman!'' said Cardinal William Seng Chye Goh, the 67-year-old archbishop of Singapore.
The cardinals will begin trying to find him Wednesday afternoon, when those ''princes of the church'' walk solemnly into the Sistine Chapel to the meditative chant of the ''Litany of the Saints.'' They'll take their oaths of secrecy under the daunting vision of heaven and hell in Michelangelo's ''Last Judgement,'' hear a meditation from a senior cardinal, and then cast their first ballot.
Assuming no candidate secures the necessary two-thirds majority, or 89 votes, the cardinals will retire for the day and return on Thursday. They will have two ballots in the morning and then two in the afternoon, until a winner is found.
Asked what the priorities of the cardinal electors were, Goh told reporters this week that the No. 1 issue was that the new pope must be able to spread the Catholic faith and ''make the church relevant in today's time. How to reach out to young people, how to show a face of love, joy and hope.''