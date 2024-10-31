Beyoncé, Shaboozey and Post Malone topped country in 2024. How will Grammy voters respond?

''A lot of times in country music, if you're releasing a country record, you need to — you don't need to, but it's beneficial to you to — invest in the community and really show yourself in that audience so the community feels an attachment to you," Guyton said. "Nashville is very, very, very — it's a club almost, and it's a community. And people ... feel like they need to know you. And so that was definitely a factor. It still doesn't make it not disappointing.''