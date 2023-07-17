It's been a minute since there was a big concert at the Gophers football stadium. Like since 2016. Beyoncé was the last big production at TCF Bank Stadium.

With Queen Bey returning to the venue now known as Huntington Bank Stadium, here are some tips for her dance party there on Thursday.

Tickets. They are still available at ticketmaster.com at original face value or possibly for less. "Dynamic pricing," i.e. supply and demand, could be in effect closer to 8 p.m. showtime.

Light rail. There is a light rail stop on the Green Line across the street from the stadium. After the concert, fans can board the final eastbound train to Union Depot in downtown St. Paul at 11:38 p.m., or the last westbound train to downtown Minneapolis at 11:46 p.m., according to the Metro Transit schedule. The concert has an 11 p.m. curfew. As of last week, Metro Transit spokesman Drew Kerr told the Star Tribune that the agency plans to provide extra light rail service for Beyoncé's show "as we do whenever there are large events here or at other stadiums." He said he is confident light rail operators will choose to work overtime to supplement service for this concert.

Ride share spots. The designated pick-up and drop-off locations are on Oak Street between 3M Arena at Mariucci and Huntington Bank Stadium.

Parking. There is ample parking on the University of Minnesota campus in ramps and lots, ranging from $30 to $50. Parking facilities open at 3 p.m. The lots closest to the stadium are the Gopher, Maroon and Victory lots. Parking passes can be purchased here.

Entering. The U of M is a smoke-free campus. All concertgoers will be screened by security personnel. Gates open at 5 p.m.

Bags. The only bags allowed are clear ones no bigger than 12 by 6 by 12 inches, one-gallon clear resealable storage bags and small clutch bags no bigger than 6.5 inches long and 4.5 inches tall. If you show up with a bag or backpack that doesn't fit within the guidelines, there is a bag check at Williams Arena, opening at 4 p.m. and closing about one hour after the show ends.

Cameras. Use of professional still photography equipment, video cameras or other professional-grade cameras are prohibited. Cellphone cameras are OK. Battery chargers for cellphones are permitted.

Refreshments. Regular stadium concessions will be open. Among the foods are BBQ (section 112), tacos (110), pizza (115 and 125), mac and cheese (107) and Vietnamese (143). Water, beer, seltzers, wine, champagne and some canned cocktails will be for sale. Only debit, credit and Apple/Google mobile payment options will be accepted.

Dining in the area. While the Star Tribune's Taste team has recommended some area restaurants, there are plenty of fast-casual places near the stadium including two outlets of Raising Cane's, Buffalo Wild Wings, Afro Deli, Chipotle, Qdoba, Burrito Loco, Mesa Pizza, Crisp & Green, My Burger, Chick-fil-A and CrunCheese Korean Hotdog.