Bream: Grammys did right by honoring Beyoncé and Lamar, but the Beatles?

Hosted for the fifth consecutive year by comic Trevor Noah, the Grammys featured lots and lots of talking, especially about the devastation from the wildfires in Los Angeles (where the Grammys take place) to the point that it almost felt like a telethon. Album of the year was presented by a group of fire fighters from Los Angeles County, a nice touch as the long evening’s final award. The show opened with a rendition of Randy Newman’s “I Love L.A.” by the band of brothers known as Dawes, who lost their homes in the fires.