Beyoncé and Jay-Z become the main event as Paris crowns celebrity the world's hottest trend

PARIS — If any force dominated the global fashion industry this season — eclipsing fabric, form and even the wildest silhouettes — it was the spectacle of celebrity.
In a year marked by global anxiety and a hunger for fantasy, star power flooded Paris Fashion Week, turning runways into gladiator arenas where A-list icons, K-pop idols and digital megastars became the main event.
Beyoncé and Jay-Z didn't just attend Louis Vuitton's blockbuster show — they became the show.
As they swept into the Pompidou Center, cameras flashed and phones shot skyward. Before the first look even hit the runway, images of the couple ricocheted across the globe. K-pop idols like J-Hope and Jackson Wang livestreamed their arrival to millions, while crowds outside flooded social feeds with every glimpse of a star.
As the industry's spring season wraps up Sunday, it's clear: Fashion's global audience is focused less on what's worn and more on who's wearing it.
This interplay between celebrity and fashion is hardly new, but in 2025, the desire for escapism and star-driven spectacle is peaking like never before.
''It's about celebrity clickbait, and it's at a tipping point now. Celebrities have replaced the designers and stylists as the tastemakers,'' said Anna Barr, a fashion magazine editor who attended shows.
Beyoncé's appearance this week encapsulated a truth that every major brand — from Louis Vuitton to Dior, Hermès to Saint Laurent — now understands: The real front row isn't in Paris, but on Instagram, TikTok and Weibo. And nothing sells quite like a star.