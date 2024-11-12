Bev Priestman fired as Canada women's soccer coach after review of Olympic drone scandal

''The findings of the independent investigator reveal that the drone incident in Paris was a symptom of a past pattern of an unacceptable culture and insufficient oversight within the national teams,'' Canada Soccer CEO Kevin Blue said in a statement. ''This is no longer part of our operations. In fact, the investigation findings strengthen our resolve to continue implementing changes that are needed to improve Canada Soccer, in all respects, and to do so with urgency. Even though the independent investigation has been concluded, there is more to be done to set things on a new course.''