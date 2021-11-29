LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Juston Betz posted 10 points, seven rebounds and six assists as Bellarmine easily defeated Franklin 75-37 on Sunday.
Curt Hopf had 14 points for Bellarmine (2-5). Garrett Tipton added 11 points. CJ Fleming had 10 points.
TJ Deere had 9 points for the Grizzlies.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Toe injury can't stop Rodgers as Packers defeat Rams 36-28
Aaron Rodgers isn't letting his toe injury lower his expectations even as it limits his practice time.
Sports
USC hires coach Lincoln Riley away from Oklahoma
Southern California desperately wanted a marquee head coach after more than a decade of underachievement and embarrassment.
Sports
Gillespie leads No. 7 Villanova in 72-46 rout of La Salle
Collin Gillespie scored 13 points in a balanced team effort, and No. 7 Villanova beat La Salle 72-46 on Sunday night.
Wild
Hartman's third-period score gives Wild go-ahead goal over Lightning
The Wild won its third game in a row with Sunday afternoon's 4-2 victory over the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions, which was sealed by Ryan Hartman's fifth goal in the past six games.
Sports
Hall carries Stephen F. Austin over Northwestern St. 72-68
Sadaidriene Hall had 13 points as Stephen F. Austin edged past Northwestern State 72-68 on Sunday.