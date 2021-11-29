LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Juston Betz posted 10 points, seven rebounds and six assists as Bellarmine easily defeated Franklin 75-37 on Sunday.

Curt Hopf had 14 points for Bellarmine (2-5). Garrett Tipton added 11 points. CJ Fleming had 10 points.

TJ Deere had 9 points for the Grizzlies.

