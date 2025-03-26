Betts, Lee and Prince are posting up in women's March Madness. There are fewer players like them

AP All-America center Lauren Betts, Ayoka Lee and Sedona Prince are traditional post players, and all have been in the middle of their teams making it to the Sweet 16 in the women’s NCAA Tournament.
There just may not be as many players like them in the future with more teams opting for flexible posts who play on the perimeter and shoot 3-pointers. Plus, that is how players are now often being taught at younger ages.
‘‘All these young ladies are getting more skilled. They’re able to step away from the basket. They are able to face up and play,‘’ Kansas State coach Jeff Mittie said. ‘’I think, as you’re seeing youth basketball progress, that they’re getting more training earlier, where not just to stand in the paint and play. ... The game has evolved."
Even so, these women are excelling inside during this March Madness.
The 6-foot-7 Betts had 30 points and 14 rebounds for top-seeded UCLA in a second-round win over Richmond. The junior has made 63.6% of her 825 career field goal attempts over three years, and has a Bruins single-season record 90 blocked shots.
Prince, also 6-7, combined for 35 points and 14 rebounds to help TCU advance past the second round for the first time.
The 6-6 Lee has 33 points and 19 rebounds while playing only 43 minutes combined in K-State’s two tourney games, after missing 12 of the previous 13 games with a foot injury.
Betts, with career averages of 13.3 points and 7.4 rebounds, said it takes more than just having the requisite size to be consistent and successful in the low post.