LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts left Saturday night's game after being hit by a pitch.
Betts was plunked in the left hip by Angels right-hander Julio Teheran leading off the first inning at Dodger Stadium. Betts stayed in and scored the first run after being forced in with the bases loaded on a walk by Teheran.
Betts was limping in the dugout. He was replaced by Kiké Hernández in right field to start the second.
Betts leads the Dodgers in home runs (16), runs (46) and stolen bases (10).
The Dodgers have won their eighth straight NL West title and clinched home-field advantage throughout the postseason.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Duluth
Duluth bails out Spirit Mountain — again — allowing ski hill to open for winter
The city approved a $300,000 cash infusion Monday evening.
Vikings
Vikings shut down after Titans test positive
The Vikings suspended activities at their team facility on Tuesday morning after three Titans players and five Titans staffers tested positive for COVID-19, the NFL said in a statement.
Sports
Mladenovic pins French meltdown on US Open lockdown, no-call
Kristina Mladenovic blamed her French Open meltdown on her U.S. Open lockdown — and she wasn't too pleased about a no-call on a double bounce that helped her opponent avoid ceding the first set Wednesday, either.
Vikings
Titans have NFL's first COVID-19 outbreak, with 8 positives
The Tennessee Titans suspended in-person activities through Friday after the NFL says three Titans players and five personnel tested positive for the coronavirus, becoming the first COVID-19 outbreak of the NFL season in Week 4.
Wild
The Latest: La Salle cuts 7 sports, cites conference, virus
The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:___La Salle has cut seven sports, effective at the end of the…