bet365 NBA Finals promo: $150 bonus or $1K Safety Net for Mavs-Celtics

The Mavericks and Celtics will begin their championship series tonight, and the bet365 NBA Finals promo will get new users a $150 bonus or $1,000 Safety Net for Game 1. Along with numerous odds boosts and a variety of strong features, bet365 is a must-leverage play for the series.

bet365 BET $5, GET $150 BONUS BETS! OR $1,000 FIRST BET SAFETY NET CLAIM OFFER Promo Code: STARXL 21+ only. NC only. Subject to eligibility requirements. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 877-718-5543 or visit morethanagame.nc.gov.

With bet365 bonus code STARXLM, players can lock in the bonus of their choice for the NBA Finals. Let's jump into the offer details, take a look at the strengths of each, and note how to get started.

How to claim the best bet365 NBA Finals promo

There are two different bet365 NBA Finals promos from which new players may choose.

Bet $5, Get $150 bonus. Through our own conversations with bet365 Sportsbook, we know this is the preferred offer for most new players. Why is it so popular? Quite simply, the ability to make $10 minimum deposit and $5 first wager to get $150 in guaranteed bonus bets is an appealing proposition. It's a great way to get acclimated to the bet365 platform, and, of course, potentially win some cash at the start.

The $1,000 Safety Net is a great option for bettors who are looking to really dive into Game 1 of the NBA Finals. Let's say you have a strong lean on the game, so you lock in a $500 wager on the Celtics to cover 6.5 points. If they do, great -- you get a cash payout. If they don't, bet365 will credit back the account $500 in bonus bets. Of course, this is just an example. All bets between $10 and $1,000 will apply for a match in bonus bets of losing wagers.

Ways to bet Mavericks vs. Celtics Game 1 at bet365 Sportsbook

Of course, most bet365 users will lean into traditional markets like point spreads, moneylines and game totals, so let's first look at these markets.

Right now, the Celtics are a 6.5-point favorite and priced at -250 on the moneyline. For those considering the game total, the over/under is set at 215.5 points right now.

There are also a number of game and player props available, as well as featured boosts. Among the enhanced markets are options like:

Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum each to score 25+ points and record 5+ assists (boosted to +210) Kyrie Irving and Jaylen Brown to each score 20+ points and make at least three 3-pointers (boosted to +550)

One of the other unique perks at bet365 is the early payout promotion which is actually available across NBA, NHL and MLB games. In the case of the bet365 NBA Finals promo, if the Mavs or Celtics should get ahead by at least 20 points, and you have a moneyline bet on either team, the wager will automatically win.

So, let's say you take a shot that the Mavs pull off a Game 1 upset and they come flying out of the gates with a 20+ point lead. It won't matter at that point if the Celtics mount a come back, as the wager will automatically be scored a win.

Those who sign up earlier Thursday can take advantage of odds boosts on the Major League Baseball schedule like Mariners, Dodgers and Braves all to win (boosted to +384) and no runs in the first inning of Orioles-Blue Jays, Royals-Guardians and Mariners-Athletics (boosted to +568).

Terms, conditions and offer details

The bet365 NBA Finals promo that scores a $150 bonus or $1,000 Safety Net is available in 10 legal online sports betting markets: Indiana, Iowa, Virginia, North Carolina, Colorado, Ohio, New Jersey, Kentucky, Louisiana, and Arizona.

New players must be first-time depositors and at least 21 years of age to play. Bonus bets are not cash and must be successfully played before converting to cash. Such funds must be played within seven days of receipt.