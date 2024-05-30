bet365 bonus code STARXLM: Bet $5 on Mavs-Wolves, get $150 bonus

Bet365 has two potential welcome offers for first-time bettors. New customers who sign up with the bet365 bonus code STARXLM qualify for a "Bet $5, Get $150″ promotion or a $1,000 First Bet Safety Net for Mavericks-Timberwolves. The first awards a $5 bet with a $150 bonus, while the latter covers a losing wager with up to $1,000 in bonus bets.

bet365 BET $5, GET $150 BONUS BETS! OR $1,000 FIRST BET SAFETY NET CLAIM OFFER Promo Code: STARXL 21+ only. NC only. Subject to eligibility requirements. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 877-718-5543 or visit morethanagame.nc.gov.

The Western Conference Finals continue with Game 5 of Mavericks-Timberwolves. Minnesota is down 3-1 after losing the first three games, but it staved off elimination with a 105-100 victory in Game 4. Anthony Edwards and the T-Wolves are 4.5-point favorites versus Luka Doncic and the Mavs.

Bet365 bonus code STARXLM secures $150 bonus or $1,000 safety net

New bet365 customers have two options. First, the "Bet $5, Get $150″ deal is the more popular option among prospective players. After applying the code STARXLM, a new user can bet as little as $5 on the NBA, NHL, MLB, or another sport. Bet365 will issue $150 in bonus bets no matter what, regardless of the odds or outcome. In addition, the $5+ wager still returns any cash profit from a victory.

The alternative option for new users is the $1,000 First Bet Safety Net. Like other bet insurance offers, the "Safety Net" refunds a losing wager with bonus bets. Bettors can risk up to $1,000 on any eligible market and earn cash winnings or a bonus bet refund, depending on the outcome.

Register with bet365 bonus code STARXLM

Bet365 has a few simple registration instructions regardless of which offer players prefer. To qualify for a welcome bonus, bettors must activate the bet365 bonus code STARXLM and confirm their legal playing area. Next, they must verify their full name, date of birth, residential address, and other essential user information.

Bet365 customers also need to deposit cash using a secure payment method. The site requires a minimum of $10, but players who want to place more than a qualifying bet on tonight's games can make a more significant investment.

Bet Game 5 of Mavericks-Timberwolves

Thursday's action features a critical fifth game between the Mavericks and Timberwolves. The Mavs' 3-1 series lead puts them within one win of a trip to the NBA Finals, their first appearance since 2011. But the T-Wolves survived Game 4 and can extend the series by another game with a home victory.

Bet365 has Minnesota as a 4.5-point favorite in Game 5. Dallas is a +165 moneyline underdog, which means a $100 bet on Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, and the rest of a loaded Mavs squad could net $165 in cash profit. The game's over-under also sits at 209.5, one of the lowest you'll find betting on modern-day NBA.

Thursday bet boosts

Bet365 has several Bet Boosts for Mavericks-Timberwolves and other exciting contests. Some of Thursday's most intriguing Bet Boosts include:

Kyrie Irving and Anthony Edwards Each Score 20+ Points (was -190, now +100)

Luka Doncic and Anthony Edwards Each Score 25+ Points and Register 7+ Rebounds (was +280, now +325)

Sam Reinhart and Vincent Trochek Each Record 3+ Shots on Goal and 1+ Points (was +400, now +450)

Mariners, Braves and Yankees All Win (was +314, now +360)

New Customers only. Bet $5 and get $150 in Bonus Bets. Sign up, deposit (minimum $10) to your account and place a qualifying bet of $5 to get $150 in Bonus Bets once your bet is settled with bet365. Bonus Bets winnings are added to Bonus Bets balance. Bonus Bet wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. The bonus code STARXLM can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.