bet365 bonus code STARXLM: 2 offers for Bills-Dolphins Thursday Night Football
XLMedia
By Bob Wankel
September 12, 2024 at 1:35PM
New players can sign up with bet365 bonus code STARXLM and unlock two great sign-up bonuses. Bet on the NFL this week and win $200 in bonuses or start with a $1,000 safety net bet. Use this link to start the registration process.
Anyone who signs up with bet365 Sportsbook can choose between the $200 guaranteed bonus or this $1,000 safety net bet. Any losses on the safety net bet will trigger a refund in bonuses.
Football fans can take advantage of either bonus in time for NFL Week 2. This includes Thursday Night Football between the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills. This bet365 promo is a great way to hit the ground running this week. Let’s take a closer look at the details of this offer.
Bet365 bonus code STARXLM for NFL Week 2
This new offer will set up bettors with maximum flexibility going into Week 2 of the NFL season. First things first, bettors can take the uncertainty out of betting with a $5 bet on any game.
No matter what happens in the selected game, these new players will win $200 in bonuses. Given the unpredictability of Week 1, taking the guaranteed winner might be the safe play.
On the other hand, new users can choose the $1,000 safety net bet and go all in. Bet365 Sportsbook will back up any losses on that initial wager. In other words, new players will have a second chance if that first bet loses.
Bet boosts for Dolphins vs. Bills
New players should take advantage of the $200 guaranteed bonus or $1,000 safety net bet to start, but there are tons of other ways to win in the bet365 app. Check out the different bet boosts for Dolphins vs. Bills on Thursday Night Football:
- James Cook, Josh Allen, De’Von Achane and Tyreek Hill all to score a touchdown (+1800)
- Jaylen Waddle and Raheem Mostert both to score a touchdown and Dolphins to win (+850)
- Dalton Kincaid and Josh Allen both to score a touchdown and Bills to win (+850)
- Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill both to record 75+ receiving yards and score a touchdown (+1000)
- Josh Allen and Tua Tagovailoa both to record 250+ passing yards and 2+ passing touchdowns (+600)
How to redeem bet365 bonus code STARXLM
Players who already have an account with bet365 Sportsbook can grab the bet boosts for Thursday Night Football, but this sign-up bonus is only available for first-time depositors. Sign up using any of the links on this page to activate this offer.
Answer the required information sections to set up a new account. Choose from any of the secure and convenient payment methods and make a cash deposit of $10 or more.
Download the bet365 Sportsbook app straight from the App Store for iOS or Google Play Store for Android. Finally, lock in a $5 bet to win $200 in bonuses or opt for the $1,000 safety net bet.
Click here to secure bet365 bonus code STARXLM and lock in a $200 guaranteed bonus or a $1,000 safety net bet.
