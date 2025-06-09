BET Awards to celebrate 25th anniversary with major star power from Kendrick Lamar to Mariah Carey

LOS ANGELES — The BET Awards is bringing major star power — including Kendrick Lamar, Mariah Carey, and Jamie Foxx — to celebrate its 25th anniversary on Monday.
Lamar leads the pack with 10 nominations, including album of the year for his critically acclaimed project ''GNX.'' His ubiquitous diss track ''Not Like Us,'' emanating from the Drake feud, received nominations for video of the year and viewer's choice award.
The awards will air live on June 9 from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. Eastern.
The rap megastar made waves with his Grammy triumph, winning song and record of the year for ''Not Like Us.'' He followed up with a groundbreaking halftime show, becoming the first solo hip-hop performer to headline the coveted slot. He is currently on the Grand National Tour with SZA.
Carey, Foxx, Snoop Dogg and Kirk Franklin will receive the Ultimate Icon Award, which selected due to their impact on entertainment as well as their community impact and advocacy.
Who else is nominated?
Doechii, Drake, Future and GloRilla tied for the second-most nominations with six. Metro Boomin pulled in five nods, while SZA and The Weeknd each scored four.
Who are the show's performers?