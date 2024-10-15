Bestselling novelist Ken Follett will probe the mysteries of Stonehenge in 'Circle of Days'

"Stonehenge is one of the world's most iconic and recognizable monuments but, in reality, so little is known about it. How was it built? Why was it built? Who built it?" Follett said in a statement. "I've written before about moments of great human achievement and I've always been drawn to stories of ordinary people doing seemingly impossible things, and what could be more extraordinary than the construction of this enormous monument. It's such a remarkable achievement and one of the greatest mysteries of all time and that's a fantastic combination for a story.''