"Without data, you are just another person with an opinion" said engineer and quality control guru W. Edwards Deming. When does a fluke become a trend? How much data is required to accurately discern the difference?

According to the Minnesota DNR, the storm complex that dumped over 8 inches of rain on Mankato qualifies as a "mega-rain"; the first since 2016. They estimate over 1,000 square miles of land picked up 6 inches or more of rain.

By the DNR's calculations there have been 21 of these extreme flood events since Minnesota became a state in 1858. 14 of the 21 mega-rains have been observed since 1983. A warmer atmosphere holds more water vapor, increasing the potential for downpours and biblical floods.

No weather drama this week as Canadian air trickles south of the border. Highs will reach the low 80s with dew points dipping into the 50s, meaning half as much water in the air as we enjoyed last weekend.

A dry sky prevails into Saturday - the next chance of a late-day thunderstorm. No more 90s anytime soon.

Saturday night rainfall estimates courtesy of the Twin Cities National Weather Service.

Mega-Rain Details. The Minnesota DNR has more perspective on Saturday night's monsoon just south of MSP: "...This storm produced six inches of rain or more over an area of roughly 1000 square miles, making this event the first "mega-rain" since 2016. Apart from water covering roads and filling many ditches, however, this event produced little in the way of major damages. Most rains of this magnitude produce landslides, wash out roads, and damage public and private property, but fortunately, this one came when river levels had been relatively low, and when area soils had been in good condition after a mostly "normal" summer..."

Photo credit : "Flooded campground in Fort Ridgely State Park." Courtesy: A. Boddy, DNR Staff.

A Drop-Dead Gorgeous Week. The heat, humidity and biblical floods are behind us, for now. A steady supply of fresh Canadian air treats us to low 80s into Friday with virtually no chance of rain until a few stray T-storms sprout late Saturday. Map sequence: Praedictix and AerisWeather.

Sweet Relief. Both ECMWF (top) and GFS (bottom) show 80s this week with a few days in the 70s next week before another inevitable hot sure the second week of August. Graphics: WeatherBell.

Southern Sizzle - Some Relief Seattle to Boston. Northern tier states will avoid the worst of the heat and humidity by the second week of August. But the southern USA will continue to experience a streak of debilitatingly hot days.

Hurricane Douglas Moved Over Territory Where No Hurricane Has Been Observed in Decades of Satellite Monitoring. Bob Henson provides perspective at Lane (2018) passed within about 150 miles of the Big Island while still a Category 3..." . Bob Henson provides perspective at Yale Climate Connections : "...Already, Douglas is traveling over oceanic territory just north of the Big Island and east of Maui where no hurricane has been observed in decades of satellite monitoring. The closest analog for strength among west-northwest tracking hurricanes, Lester (2016), passed about 130 miles northeast of Hawaii as a Category 1 storm. Douglas’s forecast track is most similar to that of Flossie (2013), which weakened to tropical depression status before passing just north of Kauai and Oahu. A number of other systems have passed north of Hawaii as tropical storms or tropical depressions, as shown above. By far the strongest hurricanes to affect Hawaii are those approaching from warmer waters to the south. Category 5(2018) passed within about 150 miles of the Big Island while still a Category 3..."

Monday evening visible image: NOAA and AerisWeather.

Praedictix Briefing: Issued Monday, July 27th, 2020: Over the past day the center of Hurricane Douglas has been passing north of Hawaii. Douglas will continue to quickly move away from Kauai today.

We are also tracking an area of low pressure moving west across the Atlantic. This system has a HIGH chance of becoming a tropical depression or storm in the next two days and could start to impact the Lesser Antilles Wednesday. Hurricane Douglas Latest On Douglas. The center of Hurricane Douglas has been moving north of Hawaii over the past day and will continue to move away from Kauai today. As of the 2 AM HST update, Douglas had winds of 90 mph. The center of Douglas was about 60 miles north-northwest of Lihue and was moving west-northwest at 16 mph. The Hurricane Warning has been cancelled for Kauai County but a Tropical Storm Warning remains in place for portions of the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument from Nihoa to French Frigate Shoals to Maro Reef. Douglas will continue to move west-northwest over the next few days with weakening expected. Potential Tropical Formation Potential Formation In The Atlantic. Out in the Atlantic an area of low pressure is working westward over the next few days. While the showers and thunderstorms associated with this system are less organized this morning vs. yesterday, conditions are favorable for development in the next couple of days. There is a HIGH chance (80% in the next two days, 90% in the next five days) that a tropical depression or storm could form out of this area of low pressure. This system – whether it forms or not – will start to impact the Lesser Antilles Wednesday. Potential Track. We are monitoring potential trends of this system as we head through the next several days – and it must be noted that nothing is set in stone, as a lot of it depends on how quickly this system can strengthen. A system that strengthens quicker will get pulled on a more northern track, while a weaker system will move farther south. A lot of model guidance, like what is shown above, show this system strengthening quicker, which could bring a storm threat to portions of the Leeward Islands, the Greater Antilles, and potentially the Bahamas. Meanwhile, the European model keeps the storm weaker, crossing the Leeward Islands and fizzling out in the Caribbean. We will continue to monitor these trends over the next few days and provide updates. D.J. Kayser, Meteorologist, Praedictix

84 F. high in the Twin Cities on Monday.

83 F. average high on July 27.

86 F. high on July 27, 2019.

July 28, 1987 : Heavy rain falls at La Crosse, WI, where 5 inches are recorded.

TUESDAY: Sunny and pleasant. Winds: W 8-13. High: 84



WEDNESDAY: Blue sky with light winds. Winds: N 5-10. Wake-up: 63. High: 83



THURSDAY: Plenty of sunshine, quite comfortable. Winds: NE 5-10. Wake-up: 62. High: near 80



FRIDAY: Lukewarm sunshine, another great day. Winds: E 5-10. Wake-up: 59. High: 82



SATURDAY: Fading sun, late-day thunderstorm? Winds: NW 8-13. Wake-up: 64. High: 83



SUNDAY: More sunshine, cooler and less humid. Winds: N 10-15. Wake-up: 61. High: 79



MONDAY: Sunny, still gorgeous. Winds: N 5-10. Wake-up: 58. High: 82

