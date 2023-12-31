The best treadmills can help you get some guaranteed cardio in the comfort of your home. We've tested the most popular treadmills by running, jogging and walking, then determined which are worth buying, who they are best for and what to consider before making a purchase. Take a look at three of CNET's top picks.

Best overall treadmill: NordicTrack Commercial 2450

CNET take: It has a 22-inch HD touchscreen that resembles a desktop computer screen. It also tilts and pivots so you can adjust it for different uses, like if you want to take workout classes on the floor. The treadmill itself is also on the bigger side, but it does fold up using its easy-lift assist feature. NordicTrack offers the option to include assembly in the delivery for an extra $299. This treadmill has both decline and incline options, ranging from zero to 15% incline and up to -3% decline. It's a rarity to find a treadmill that declines, so this is a unique feature. The speeds range from zero to 12 miles per hour and there are quick-touch control buttons on the console.

Horizon 7.0 AT Treadmill, the best budget treadmill.

Best budget treadmill: Horizon 7.0 AT Treadmill

CNET take: The Horizon 7.0 AT treadmill looks like a commercial treadmill at the gym without the bells and whistles. It's also fairly priced and the only treadmill on this list under $1,000. White glove delivery and assembly is available for an additional $269. Make sure you measure: This treadmill is pretty big, measuring 76.5 inches long and 36 inches wide. It does fold up, but you still need to make sure you have enough room to store it upright. It doesn't have a touchscreen. Instead, the console has two display screens: a 7-inch LCD screen that shows your metrics during a workout, and right beneath it other smaller screens that display time, speed, distance, calories burned, incline, heart rate and pace. It doesn't have the most modern features, but it's still functional.

Bowflex Treadmill 10, the best heavy duty treadmill.

Best heavy-duty treadmill: Bowflex Treadmill 10

CNET take: The Bowflex Treadmill 10 is ideal for those looking for a heavy-duty treadmill. It has the highest weight capacity of all the treadmills on this list at 400 pounds — most cap out at around 300 pounds. It's also the biggest one on the list, measuring 85 by 39.6 by 65.3 inches. Bowflex offers assembly for an additional $349. The space between the handles provides plenty of room to move your arms, and the tread belt is long enough if you have longer strides, so individuals over 6 feet tall will be able to run on it comfortably.

