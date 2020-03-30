Two things sports geeks love: Sports movies, and fantasy drafts. Ten Star Tribune sports staffers recently combined those things in a drafting, fantasy football-style, of our favorite sports movies. We did this over happy hour, which may or may not explain some of the later-round picks. We did this for fun, of course, and who doesn't need some of that these days. But we also did this for you: It essentially became our list of recommendations for sports movies to watch during your stay-at-home order. Happy viewing, and debating. Our sports movie draft:

Megan Ryan

Gophers writer

Brian Stensaas

Online/copy editor

Jerry Zgoda

Minnesota United writer

Chris Miller

Team leader

Ben Goessling

Vikings writer

Naila-Jean Meyers

Assistant sports editor

Chris Carr

Sports editor

La Velle E. Neal III

Twins writer

Jeff Day

Copy editor

Chris Hine

Timberwolves writer

First round

1. "Friday Night Lights"

2. "Caddyshack"

3. "Hoosiers"

4. "I, Tonya"

5. "The Big Lebowski"

6. "Bull Durham"

7. "Rocky"

8. "The Natural"

9. "Field of Dreams"

10. "Raging Bull"

Second round

11. "Miracle"

12. "Slap Shot"

13. "Moneyball"

14. "Chariots of Fire"

15. "Major League"

16. "A League of Their Own"

17. "Remember the Titans"

18. "Eight Men Out"

19. "He Got Game"

20a. "The Sandlot"

20b. "Rocky IV"

Note: Hine was given a sympathy pick because of his poor draft position and because he covers the Timberwolves.

Third round

21. "Love and Basketball"

22. "The Bad News Bears"

23. "Breaking Away"

24. "The Hustler"

25. "McFarland USA"

26. "Creed"

27. "The Karate Kid"

28. "Ali"

29. "White Men Can't Jump"

30. "Happy Gilmore"

Fourth round

31. "The Cutting Edge"

32. "Tin Cup"

33. "Heaven Can Wait"

34. "The Wrestler"

35. "The Mighty Ducks"

36. "Jerry Maguire"

37. "Rounders"

38. "Trouble With the Curve"

39. "Million Dollar Baby"

40. Forfeit

*Hine forfeited his fourth-round pick because he's a nice guy and he got two picks earlier and we want to have an even 50 movies and we're making this up as we go along. Also, he had to take a phone call.

Fifth round

41. "Radio"

42. "Rudy"

43. "Youngblood"

44. "Bend It Like Beckham"

45. "The Fighter"

46. "Rush"

47. "Wildcats"

48. "Long Gone"

49. "Varsity Blues"

50. "Little Giants"

Top undrafted free agents: "Seabiscuit," "The Blind Side," "Goon," "Space Jam," "The Boxer," "Cinderella Man," "Foxcatcher," "Ford vs. Ferrari," "Kingpin," "Days of Thunder," "42," "Win Win," "Fever Pitch," "Lucas," "Necessary Roughness," "Rollerball" (1975), "The Longest Yard" (1974), "Blue Chips," "The Damned United," "Any Given Sunday," "The Replacements," "D2: The Mighty Ducks," "Little Big League," "Rookie of the Year," "61."