Having a security system installed can bring a level of ease and comfort. These DIY cameras are easy to install and allow you to monitor both the interior and exterior of your home from anywhere. The models below are CNET's top picks for the best solar-powered home security cams on the market.

Arlo Pro 4 with Arlo Solar Panel Charger

Best solar-powered camera overall

CNET take: Arlo's $200 Pro 4 camera (currently on sale for $140) is a little pricier than some of the competition, but it's a fantastic all-around device, boasting 2K resolution, a 160-degree field of view, two-way talk, a loud siren, a reliable spotlight, night vision and a load of other smarts. Unlike some other cameras, like the Arlo Pro 3 or Wyze's solar-powered outdoor cam, the Pro 4 can be used without a base station.

Wyze Outdoor Cam v2 plus Solar Panel

Best budget cam and solar panel setup

CNET take: Wyze is one of our top recommended brands for low-cost, yet still high-quality, indoor and outdoor security cameras. The new Wyze Outdoor Cam v2, a wireless camera with 1080p resolution, color night vision, a built-in alarm and other security and monitoring features, is available for around $80 with the required base station. Adding a compatible Wyze solar panel to keep your camera continuously charged will only cost another $29. That's an all-in cost of around $110 for the camera, base station and solar panel.