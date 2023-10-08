The best phones you can buy in 2023 all pack amazing cameras that can take photos that will wow your Instagram followers.

Through our thorough testing and comparison, we find that just because a phone has more lenses or megapixels doesn't mean it's any better at actually taking great-looking shots.

Here is the best premium iPhone for photos, but read our complete guide at https://cnet.co/3F3hci0.

iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max

CNET TAKE: While features like the new titanium body and A17 Pro processor make both the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max ($999) exciting phones, it's the larger model that keen photographers should look toward. It shares the same 48-megapixel main camera as the standard Pro, but its telephoto lens gets a significant bump to 5x over the base Pro's 3x. It might not seem like much of a step up, but that extra zoom will help you find more interesting compositions in scenes out of reach of smaller zooms.

With the 15 Pro's ability to shoot in ProRaw, along with advanced video capabilities including Apple ProRes and Log codecs, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is one of the most sophisticated camera phones you can buy right now.

That said, if you're not that bothered about long zooms, then the iPhone 15 Pro has essentially the same features and comes in a smaller package that's easier to hold.

CNET.com