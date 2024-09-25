These Minnesota ciders will help usher in fall

Apple cider vs. apple juice: There can be confusion as to which is which. There are no official regulations regarding the terminology. The U.S. Apple Association defines apple cider as the pressed juice of apples that is unfiltered and unpasteurized. It contains sediment and pulp that oxidizes to give it a golden color. Apple juice is filtered and pasteurized to give it a longer shelf life. It may also contain added sugar. Hard cider is cider that has been fermented to produce alcohol.