They're out there playing your local patios, clubs and festivals all summer long. Why not get to know their new records, too?

Per a long Star Tribune tradition just as summer is getting into full swing, here's an alphabetically listed deep dive into the best new albums from around Minnesota at the year's halfway mark. Physical copies of most of these records can be purchased via Bandcamp, the artists' websites or in local record shops. They also can be heard via streaming platforms, too, including Spotify and Apple Music.

Christy Costello, "From the Dark." The ubiquitous Iron Range-reared punk vet stored up a trove of songs in the decade since her last album as co-leader of Pink Mink, from the timeless Gen-X ode "Campbell's Soup Kids" to the all-too-timely political venter "Great Divide." Cool covers by the Smoking Popes and Psychedelic Furs add extra spark, as does the obvious chemistry with the well-alchemized backing band that triples as Monica LaPlante's and Extraterrestrials' unit. Next local gig: July 27, Palmfest, Palmer's Bar, Mpls.

Humbird, "Right On." We already knew folk music traditionalist Siri Undlin can write a poetic heart-tugger of a song, but we now learn she and her hard-touring bandmates can deliver a pretty mighty rock 'n' roll kick, too. Her third album as Humbird and first for an international label (Nettwerk) blends '70s Laurel Canyon vibes with Midwest imagery and earthiness. Next local gig: 4 p.m. Fri., Blue Ox Music Festival, Eau Claire, Wis.

Gramma, "EAT." A trio of wild-eyed indie-rockers too young to be channeling wiry and frayed '90s bands like Archers of Loaf and Sebadoh sound like they're doing just that on this boisterous, madcap but hook-laden 12-song blaster recorded with Two Harbors guitarist Kris Johnson at Ed Ackerson's Flowers Studio. Next local gig: 7 p.m. Mon., Klash Drums, Columbia Heights.

Erik Koskinen, "Down Street / Love Avenue." The grit heard on this Americana music stalwart's previous albums is traded for grace here. As the LP's title suggests, songs like "Across the Midnight Sea" and "Two of Us" are down-tempo but loaded with romance, wrapped in some mighty elegant, sometimes even jazzy guitar interplay between Koskinen and longtime sidekick Paul Bergen. Next local gig: Aug. 10, Turf Club, St. Paul

Makr an Eris, "Me 2." Lizzo's closest cohort Sophia Eris gets back to the decadent afterparty vibe and rib-rattling beats of their old group Grrrl Prty teaming with producer/beatmaker Mark "Makr" McGee (To Kill a Petty Bourgeoisie, Marijuana Deathsquads). None of the eight tracks clocks in over 2½ minutes, but each is loaded with enough madcap sonic ideas and devilish lines to spark five songs. Emblematic lyric: "You must think I'm stupid, and I am / Only for tonight, though." Next local gig: 7 p.m. Thu., Surly Brewing, Mpls.

Murf, "Already Dead." The quintet of "Robocop"-loving punk weirdos came back from post-COVID hiatus sounding like they had 20 years of stress and dark thoughts to exorcise. This is probably the most glorious blast of frantic noise from the Twin Cities since STNNNG's last record with producer Steve Albini, led by such ear-assaulting tracks as "Attn Shoppers" and "Pigeon Rat." Next local gig: July 28, Palmfest, Palmer's Bar

The Neighborhood Quartet, self-titled. Add the debut LP by this band of seasoned Twin Cities jazz and rock sidemen to your list of cool instrumental music to groove to while getting work done, à la Khruangbin or Hermanos Gutiérrez. Vibraphonist Steve Roehm of the New Standards leads the be-bopping alongside Dan Schwartz's neo-twangy and sometimes surfy guitar through 10 original tracks you wish were 50 instead; not just so you could get more work done. Next local gig: Aug. 11 brunch, Wrestaurant at the Palace, St. Paul

Charlie Parr, "Little Sun." While he largely sticks to old-school acoustic sounds to great response on tour, Minnesota's nationally renowned folk/blues troubadour continues mixing things up in interesting ways on record. This one found him recording in Portland, Ore., with producer Tucker Martine (Decemberists, My Morning Jacket) and a loose, "Music From Big Pink"-style backing ensemble that carried all the weight of tunes such as the rollicking "Boombox" and the moodier Minnesota-ized epic "Bear Head Lake." Next local gig: July 13, Nordic Bluegrass & Folk Fest, Monticello, Minn.

Riotgrrrldarko, "Kiss the Ring." Minneapolis rapper Bray'Jana Coleman made good on a viral and club buzz with this seven-track coming-out collection. Songs like "Looks Could Kill" and "Everything Couture" combine the whirring electro-grind of indie-rap artists like Spank Rock and Shabazz Palaces with the bawdy, slicing feminism of Megan Thee Stallion and Missy Elliott. She threw in a legit pop-punk rager, too, titled "wtvr i want."

The Shackletons, "Formerly the Albatross." Don't think there are any good guitar-cranking, sweat-dripping rock bands in the Twin Cities anymore? This trio of brothers from Stillwater could single-handedly restore your faith — especially now with their best album yet, produced by John Fields (Soul Asylum, Semisonic) and featuring fun tributes to local fixtures such as the First National Bank's neon 1 ("St. Paul Skyline") and a local mega-fan who's usually first in line ("Front Row Paul"). Next local gig: Aug. 28, Cook Park, Rochester