The cold and COVID-19 may make it impractical to venture out this weekend. But there are plenty of ways to ring in the New Year without leaving the comforts of home. Your best TV option depends on how you like to celebrate.

Keeping with tradition

Despite scaling back celebrations, the ball is still scheduled to drop in Times Square — and "American Idol" host Ryan Seacrest is expected to cover all the "action." But "Dick Clark's Rockin' New Year's Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2022" will have a limited amount of revelers — and big-name performers. Right now, the most enticing musical act may be a Steve Perry-less Journey (LL Cool J canceled earlier this week after testing positive for COVID). To make up for the star shortage, the special will feature its first-ever Spanish-language countdown from Puerto Rico. 7 p.m. Friday, KSTP, Ch. 5

Country comforts

New York City has long been the center of the universe on Dec. 31. But Music City is giving the Big Apple a run for its money. "New Year's Eve Bash: Nashville" will capture the best of nearly 50 performances taking place throughout the Tennessee city over the course of five hours. The invite list is heavy on contemporary hitmakers like Dierks Bentley, Miranda Lambert, Jason Aldean and the Zac Brown Band. 7 p.m. Friday, WCCO, Ch. 4

Not necessarily the news

Best buds Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen are always amusing during "CNN's New Year's Eve Live," especially when Cheri Oteri stops by to do her Barbara Walters impression. Correspondent Coy Wire will be reporting throughout the night from Minneapolis while former Twin Cities anchor Randi Kaye provides coverage from Key West, Fla. Fox News' "All-American New Year 2022" will be based at Nashville's Wildhorse Saloon, so naturally there will be a line-dancing competition. The networks' top personalities will also share their resolutions. 7 p.m. Friday, CNN and 9 p.m. Friday, Fox News

Looking back with laughs

"Today" show personalities Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager pick up an evening shift with "2021: It's Toast!" and take a humorous look back at the year that was. Expect lots of pranks and viral videos, as well as pop-ins from other NBC personalities, including red-hot comic Amber Ruffin. 7 p.m. Friday, KARE, Ch. 11

Let's go crazy

For years, you had to tune into CNN just to see how comedian Kathy Griffin would try to rattle Anderson Cooper. This time around, your best shot at mayhem lies with "Miley's New Year's Eve Party Hosted by Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson." "Saturday Night Live" maestro Lorne Michaels is producing this unpredictable bash with musical performances from Brandi Carlile, Billie Joe Armstrong and Saweetie. Don't be surprised if Kim Kardashian stops by, if only to fuel rumors that she's hooking up with Davidson. 9:30 p.m. Friday, NBC and Peacock

Keeping it classy

Long after the hoopla has died down, "From Vienna: The New Year's Celebration 2022" gives you a chance to lift your spirits in a more dignified fashion. "Downton Abbey" star Hugh Bonneville hosts this regal affair with Daniel Barenboim leading the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra. Expect dances from the Vienna State Ballet, a performance from the Lipizzaner horses and lots of Strauss waltzes. 7 p.m. Saturday, TPT, Ch. 2