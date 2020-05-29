Without games to cover, our writers and editors have been thinking back on the best games they've covered. And from some of those casual conversations came the idea for them to share their stories. We'll be publishing their memories this week.

Andrew Krammer, who covers the Vikings, on the night in 2013 when the Gophers shocked No. 1 Indiana.

A maroon and gold wave brought the party to Gophers players, since head coach Tubby Smith had outlawed locker room dancing after his team defeated No. 1-ranked team in the nation for the first time since 1989.

Fans and students stormed the court during the final horn of the Gophers’ 77-73 win against the top-ranked Hoosiers on Feb. 26, 2013. Senior forwards Trevor Mbakwe and Rodney Williams – key cogs in the rebound-heavy win – locked arms and jumped in rhythm at midcourt as the crowd mobbed them.

Boards vibrated on the raised court. Security let fans eventually tire themselves out by letting them storm the court. The Tuesday night reminded fans at Williams Arena of the program’s better days during what was an otherwise disappointing end to Smith’s tenure as head coach.

For a night, Mbakwe’s Gophers played up to a bruising potential. Then a sixth-year senior, Mbakwe shut down Cody Zeller, the Hoosiers’ top scorer who was months away from being the NBA’s 4th-overall pick. Zeller had nine points and fouled out for just the second time in his Indiana career, while Mbakwe finished with a game-high 21 points and 12 rebounds. Minnesota outrebounded Indiana, 44-30.

It was still a struggle. The crowd swelled or deflated with the breaking of each second-half tie. Victor Oladipo’s backcourt mate, Jordan Hulls, hit five threes to keep Indiana in range. Gophers guard Austin Hollins made a critical layup while fouled. Hollins hit the free throw to put the Gophers up for good with 4:39 left.

A final minute slowed by 11 free-throw attempts tested the Barn's security’s and heightened anticipation for the scene that would unfold. That Gophers team’s highs, like beating Indiana on national television, and subsequent lows, led to Smith’s decision to limit the celebrations as best he could.

A viral video had spread earlier that month after the Gophers beat then-No. 20 Wisconsin in overtime and danced to Ke$ha’s “Die Young” in the locker room. Consecutive losses by an average of 23.5 points followed. Then came Indiana ... and the rules went out the window for a few minutes.

Timberwolves writer Chris Hine on watching Kentucky (and Karl-Anthony Towns) rally to defeat Notre Dame in the 2015 NCAA men's basketball tournament.

The moment doesn’t seem as monumental now, since the 2014-15 Kentucky men’s basketball team came up short of finishing as the first undefeated champions since Indiana in 1976, but on March 28, 2015, the atmosphere was one of disbelief during an Elite 8 matchup between Notre Dame and the Wildcats in Cleveland.

Nobody had pegged Notre Dame, an 11-point underdog, to be up 59-53 with 6:16 to play.

This Kentucky team, which entered the night 37-0, was a juggernaut, an unbeatable force led in part by current Wolves center Karl-Anthony Towns. How invincible had they seemed? They beat West Virginia 78-39 – that’s right, they doubled them up – to advance to this matchup with Notre Dame.

I was spending my final days as the Notre Dame beat writer at the Chicago Tribune before transitioning to the Blackhawks full time on their Stanley Cup playoff run later that spring. I was laughing to myself on press row as I was writing on deadline at the notion that I could be covering one of the biggest college basketball games ever.

Notre Dame’s calling card was a lethal offensive attack that buried its opponents under waves of threes and layups. It seemed as if it would do that to Kentucky too. Kentucky had to be perfect down the stretch to win.

It nearly was, scoring on six of its final seven possessions. Towns scored five of his 25 in the final minutes, including the tying bucket with 1:14 to play. Andrew Harrison hit the winning free throws and Notre Dame’s last gasp from Grant came up short.

But Notre Dame left Kentucky scarred.

Wisconsin, another wickedly efficient offensive team, was able to finish off the Wildcats in the Final Four, taking some of the gravity from that comeback. But for those final six minutes it seemed as if Notre Dame was about to write college basketball history.

Even in covering a Stanley Cup championship, I’ve never felt anything like that.

Kentucky players celebrated after beating Notre Dame.

Joel Rippel, Star Tribune news assistant and Minnesota sports historian, remembers a Gophers-Iowa men's basketball game that went on and on in 1982.

As spectators entered the Iowa Fieldhouse on Feb. 27, 1982 for the Gophers/Hawkeyes men’s basketball game, there were multiple signs saying “thanks for the memories.” The signs, which acknowledged what was supposed to be the final game played in the 55-year old arena, turned out to be prophetic for another reason..

The sell-out crowd saw the Gophers outlast the Hawkeyes 57-55 in three overtimes. The victory moved the Gophers into a tie with the Hawkeyes for first place in the Big Ten standings with two games remaining in the regular season.

The Hawkeyes had a chance to win the game in the final seconds of regulation and each of the three overtimes before Gophers guard Darryl Mitchell made two free throws with no time on the clock to win the game.

The two talented teams -- five players who played in the game went on to play in the NBA -- had played in Minneapolis a month earlier with the Gophers winning 61-56. Going into the game in Iowa City, the Hawkeyes had a 18-game home winning streak.

The Gophers led by as many as seven in the first half before the Hawkeyes took a 28-23 lead at halftime. The Gophers rallied to take a six-point lead in the second half before the Hawkeyes used a 20-10 run to take a 53-49 lead with two minutes, 58 seconds remaining. The Gophers tied the score on a field goal by Mitchell and two free throws by John Wiley, who had made just 3 of 14 free throws on the season going into the game.

The Hawkeyes held the ball for the final 1:41 to go for the final shot, but Gophers center Randy Breuer blocked Kenny Arnold’s layup with three seconds to go. In the first overtime, the Hawkeyes had the ball the final 36 seconds before missing a shot at the buzzer.

The Hawkeyes held the ball for all but 25 seconds in the second overtime, but Gophers forward Zebedee Howell stripped the ball from Bob Hansen as he went up for a shot with five seconds left. The teams traded turnovers in the final minute of the third overtime, before the Hawkeyes missed a shot with eight seconds left. Mitchell grabbed the rebound and hurried to get a 35-foot shot at the buzzer.

He was fouled by Mark Gannon and sank both free throws with no time on the clock to silence the crowd.

Randy Breuer and Minnesota defeated Iowa at Williams Arena in 1983, setting up a rematch in Iowa City that went for three overtimes.

Jerry Zgoda covered the Gophers when they defeated Clemson in double-overtime during the 1997 NCAA tournament.

When a rollicking Midwest Regional semifinal was all over and the Gophers outlasted Clemson in two overtimes, Minnesota's Governor, and No. 1 fan, Arne Carlson surveyed San Antonio’s Alamodome and declared, “The third overtime was all ours.”

It only seemed that way in the greatest game I ever covered. “It was three, wasn’t it?” he asked.

Leading by 15 points before halftime and trailing by six in extra time, the top-seeded Gophers overcame injury and big foul trouble to beat rugged, fourth-seeded Clemson 90-84 in a Sweet Sixteen game that senior center John Thomas called “sheer brutality.”

Two days later, Minnesota beat blue-blood UCLA and reached its first Final Four, in Indianapolis a week later. There they lost to Kentucky to end a 31-4 season the NCAA erased three years later because of an academic-cheating scandal.

To beat Clemson, Gophers star Bobby Jackson showed why he was voted Big Ten Player and Defensive Player of the Year with a 36-point, 9-rebound, 2-steal, 1-turnover performance. He played 49 of 50 minutes, including the final 17 with four fouls after point guard Eric Harris separated his shoulder. He scored 15 of those career-high 36 points in those foul-free 17 minutes while teammate Sam Jacobson scored 29 points, also a career best.

Afterward, both players rode in a golf cart with coach Clem Haskins to the post-game interview room. Jackson entered carrying two cups of water and an exhausted look.

“I have cramps, I have bumps,” Jackson said that night, before he played 12 NBA seasons. “I’m going to sleep like a baby. Then I’m going to roll over and sleep as hard as a rock.”

For everything you can find on YouTube, you won’t find a video of that game.