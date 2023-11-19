Flip phones with bendable screens have been around for several years, but they took a leap forward in 2023.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Motorola Razr Plus gained larger screens than their predecessors, making them more useful when closed. Oppo's recently announced Find N3 Flip has an additional camera among other improvements.

While expensive and generally more fragile than standard phones, flip phones fit more easily in your pocket and are more manageable to use with one hand when closed. You can also prop them up by folding them halfway, which makes it possible to take a photo or view the screen without having to hold the device. If you're considering buying a flip phone in 2023, here is CNET's top pick.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

CNET TAKE: The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is the biggest leap forward that Samsung's flip phone has seen in years. Samsung has significantly expanded the size of the cover screen located on the outside of the device, meaning you can look up directions, take photos and send messages without opening the phone. It's this, combined with the Z Flip's solid battery life and sturdy design, that make it a top pick.

At $1,000, it's still expensive for a phone without a telephoto camera. And not all apps work natively on the front screen as they do on the Motorola Razr Plus.

