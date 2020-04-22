Join us for (virtual) happy hour
Each week, writers and editors from Star Tribune sports have a fantasy draft — best sports movies and ugliest uniforms are two recent highlights — and this week’s topic: drafts, of course. We’ll be selecting the best draft day moves by Minnesota teams, any team, any sport, any era. Join us at startribune.com/sports at 5 p.m. Wednesday to follow along and comment on the picks.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
Trade offer for Diggs was too good to pass up, Spielman says
The Vikings general manager says he never intended to trade the unhappy receiver, but the Bills' offer changed his mind.
Vikings
Spielman needs strong draft to fill Vikings' many holes
Mark Craig's On the NFL: With more holes to plug than at any other point in the past five years, the pressure never has been higher on Vikings General Manager Rick Spielman heading into a draft.
Sports
MLB wants St. Paul Saints to become affiliated team
Club says it is flattered but likes being independent.
Vikings
Virtual draft hiccups no worry to Vikings GM Spielman
Extensive back channels are set up to ensure a fluid operation, according to Rick Spielman, while Vikings brass has spent the past month between player research and virtual test runs of systems in their homes.
Vikings
Ohio State pass rusher Young leads top 25 NFL draft prospects
Star Tribune staff writer Andrew Krammer sorts out the college stars and ranks the top NFL prospects for this year's draft.