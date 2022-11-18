Need to learn how to adjust a treadmill? Not sure which espresso machine to buy? Or the difference between a Sony and a Canon camera lens?

If you are buying online, Best Buy's "virtual store" in Bloomington is set up to help.

Located in 40,000 square feet of space of one of the electronics retailer's Bloomington warehouses, not far from its Richfield headquarters, the store is more like a Hollywood set. It is the company's first foray into a new type of interactive, digital shopping experience that its leaders say is the next step in retail's evolution.

One area is a personal gym staffed with personal trainers and equipment. Another is dedicated to Microsoft laptops and devices. In the large photo section, professional photographers explain details of cameras and lenses through equipment that allows the consumer to see through the camera lens.

Ring lights, movable cameras and computers are everywhere to help demonstrate the products.

"This is kind of the first step into the metaverse where you actually have this virtual team," said Damien Harmon, Best Buy's executive vice president of omnichannel. "We are spending a lot of time and saying, 'What does that experience look like? How should we think about this? What's the next evolution?'"

The online expert service launched last winter as people were still worried to venture into physical stores, but continued to grow even as brick-and-mortar shopping made its comeback.

The virtual service grew in size and scope over the last year even as customers returned to in-store shopping, and Best Buy leaders say the company continues to explore the potential for other expanded uses.

Some newer areas in the space include scooters and electric bikes, a Therabody station with leg compressors, and a place that will be set up for Best Buy's new over-the-counter hearing aids. There are also cubicles for staff to have more private conversations with customers.

The basic premise of the virtual store was to bring the experience of speaking to a knowledgeable Best Buy employee in the physical store to the website, said Adam Born, Best Buy's vice president of category and virtual sales enablement, during a tour of the warehouse space.

"All we wanted to do is put the expertise that Best Buy is known for ... and put them online," Born said.

The virtual store is also a good tool for the company because not every physical store has all of Best Buy's large assortment of products on their sales floor, he said.

Customers are directed to the virtual store by going to a BestBuy.com product page and clicking on the icon of a blue-shirted Best Buy employee in the bottom right corner.

Virtual store staff can text chat, video chat or screenshare with customers. Employees can text customers a link to the cart they put together so they can check out quickly.

There are 120 Best Buy employees who work in the virtual store. There are about 200 other people who work remotely offering help. A few dozen vendor representatives also give demonstrations and provide support for their products Best Buy sells.

The company is using about a quarter of the open warehouse space at the moment. There also are satellite virtual stores staged in physical stores, a home theater set up in Illinois and an appliance center in California.

Over the last year, the virtual store has served more than a quarter million customers and has grown to feature about 10 product categories. The company said it is seeing a 20% customer satisfaction improvement from its historical text chats.

Best Buy has continued to grow its virtual sales throughout the pandemic. So far this fiscal year, the company has generated five times the digital sales as it did in the the fiscal year that incorporated most of 2019.

While Best Buy has offered remote support to customers through its Geek Squad arm for years as part of its membership services, it's new for the company to offer this kind of level of support to people interested in making purchases.

"It creates an option for the customer to say, 'Hey, I don't necessarily want to go into a store or I don't want to go into the holiday traffic, but I still want to shop at Best Buy,' and we can make sure that that experience is perfect for them," Harmon said.

Harmon said Best Buy will continue to experiment with how to use the virtual store. Best Buy is already partnering with some of its vendors to make Best Buy virtual store help available from their product websites. Harmon said the space can also be used to remotely train employees about new products.

The virtual store is only one avenue that Best Buy is experimenting with to figure out the next evolution of its retail stores. This summer the retailer opened a small-format store in North Carolina that customers need to use their smartphones to shop. It is also testing outlet stores and experiential store which provide more interactive products.

"What Best Buy is doing with our different store concepts and our virtual store experience it is the future of retail," Harmon said.