Best Buy has launched an employee sweepstakes with more than $100,000 in cash prizes to encourage its workers to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

The electronics retailer said 21 workers will win $5,000 each after presenting proof of vaccination to the company.

"The choice to bevaccinated is entirely yours and the company is not requiring it," Best Buy said in a note to employees on Monday. "But, if you've gotten thevaccine or are planning to, don't miss your shot — you haveaboutsevenweeksfrom todaytoenterfor a chance to win!"

Best Buy employs about 100,000 people. Twenty winners will be chosen from its field employees and one winner will be selected from its corporate offices based in Richfield. Employees have until July 22 to get fully vaccinated and enter the drawing. Workers who are already vaccinated can enter as well.

The sweepstakes is on top of additional vacation time that the company has already given employees who get the vaccine.

Best Buy is one of several companies that have gotten creative to try to boost vaccination numbers though incentives have mostly been aimed toward customers.

Last week, Anheuser-Busch announced as part of a national campaign with the White House that it would offer a free beer to American adults if the country reaches President Joe Biden's goal of 70% of adults partially vaccinated by the Fourth of July.

United Airlines has said its MileagePlus members can upload their vaccination cards by June 22 to be entered for a chance to win either a roundtrip flight for two or free flights for a year.

Several states also have gotten in on the sweepstakes action — including Minnesota, which recently announced incentives for 100,000 people 12 and older who receive their first doses of COVID-19 vaccine between May 27 and the end of June. Those prizes include state fishing licenses and passes to the Minnesota State Fair, Valleyfair and other attractions.

Like several other major retailers, Best Buy updated its mask policy in mid-May following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control to no longer require fully vaccinated customers or employees to have to wear masks in its stores.