Best Buy's holiday sales and profits were constrained by product shortages and reduced store hours as the Omicron variant swept the country, but executives took an upbeat view on its long-term growth and its stock rose in pre-trading indications.

The company's profit fell 28% and sales were down 3% during November, December and January as the electronics retailer had a tough time keeping some popular items in stock. The performance became a drag on its full-year results, which hit a record level but fell short of analysts' expectations.

Executives said they believe that sales will continue to drop and that its per-share profit will be down 9% this year, its fiscal year 2023. A more normal flow of goods from manufacturers and its new membership program for customers will drive growth in the longer term, they added.

"The two largest variables in our FY23 financial outlook on a year-over-year basis are the short-term industry decline as we lap high growth and government stimulus, and the investment in our new membership program, Best Buy Totaltech, which we believe will drive longer-term value," Matt Bilunas, Best Buy's chief financial officer, said in a statement.

Best Buy earned $626 million, or $2.62 a diluted share, in the fiscal fourth quarter ended Jan. 29. That's down from $816 million, or $3.10 a share, a year earlier. Revenue was $16.4 billion.

Comparable sales fell 2.3% in the quarter. But they grew 10.4% for the fiscal year, better than the flat performance executives forecast at the start of 2021.

In the next year, Best Buy executives expect comparable sales to decline 1% to 4% but they said growth would bounce upward by its 2025 fiscal year, which covers most of calendar year 2024.

Best Buy shares were up 6% or so in trading indications an hour before the stock market opened.

The Richfield-based company launched new initiatives to bolster its revenue. At the start of the year, Best Buy announced it was rebranding its in-house advertising unit and expanding its marketing services to companies outside its current electronics partners as another revenue stream for the company.

In November, Best Buy bought St. Louis Park-based patio furniture company Yardbird for $85 million. Also last year, Best Buy announced the $400 million acquisition of U.K.-based patient-monitoring platform Current Health as it continued to grow its health technology expertise.