Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:
Quanta Services Inc., up $3.48 to $84.61.
The contractor for utility and energy companies reported surprisingly good fourth-quarter profits.
L Brands Inc., up 71 cents to $52.36.
The owner of the Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works chains beat analysts' fourth-quarter profit forecasts.
Twitter Inc., up $2.67 to $74.59.
The social media company gave investors an encouraging update on its long-term goals.
Domino's Pizza Inc., down $25.59 to $339.
The pizza chain reported weak fourth-quarter earnings and revenue.
ViacomCBS Inc., down $3.10 to $62.50.
The media and entertainment conglomerate's fourth-quarter revenue disappointed investors.
J.M. Smucker Co., up $1.81 to $115.03.
The maker of Smucker's jam and Folgers coffee raised its annual profit forecast and reported good third-quarter earnings.
Wayfair Inc., down 8 cents to $258.05.
The online home goods retailer handily beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter profit forecasts.
Best Buy Co., down $10.52 to $102.94.
The consumer electronics retailer's fourth-quarter revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.