Quality TVs aren't as expensive as they used to be. We've set out to find great entry-level TVs that don't break the bank, but still have plenty to offer. These units won't win any awards for brightness or picture enhancements, but they can bring a surprisingly clear and balanced picture at a palatable price.

Vizio V-Series

Best overall budget TV

CNET take: For picture quality alone, the Vizio V-Series clearly emerged as the leader of the pack. The Vizio offered the most balanced and accurate picture during our side-by-side comparisons, and it comes with some useful extras such as Dolby Vision support, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth compatibility and variable refresh rate for potentially smoother gaming. The biggest downside of the Vizio is its smart TV platform, Vizio SmartCast. It's crowded, slow and littered with ads for platforms.

Ultimately, the Vizio V-Series offers the best picture, along with some high-quality extras at an extremely affordable price, even when you factor in the cost of adding a new streaming device.

The TCL 4-Series Roku TV.

TCL 4-Series Roku TV

Best budget TV runner-up

CNET take: The picture quality of the TCL 4-Series Roku TV was only a slight step behind the Vizio in our testing. The 4-Series lacks the Dolby Vision, Bluetooth connectivity and AMD FreeSync with a variable refresh rate, all of which the Vizio offers. However, it does come with the excellent Roku Smart TV system built in.

CNET.com