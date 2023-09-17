Power outages are more than just frustrating, they can quickly become downright dangerous.

Going several hours without power can lead to more than just spoiled food and other headaches. They can also result in uncomfortable and unsafe temperatures and can make it difficult to call for help in case of emergencies.

This is why you should start thinking about purchasing a portable generator for home use (while also keeping in mind other emergency protocols). Here's CNET's recommendation.

Sportsman GEN400DF

CNET take: The most affordable model on our best portable generator list, the Sportsman GEN400DF has been found on sale for just $300, but is currently priced just over $400. This is a well-priced dual-fuel model that can operate with either a 3.6-gallon fuel tank or a standard propane tank.

With up to 10 hours of gasoline run time on a 50% load and 12 hours running power using propane, the Sportsman can keep things going while you get a full night's sleep before needing more fuel. This emergency dual fuel generator comes with four 120-volt outlets, one 120-volt RV outlet and one 12-volt DC outlet.

With 4,000 starting watts and 3,500 running watts, it isn't the most powerful generator on our list. Still, if you're running small household appliances or just one or two large ones, this portable generator model should get the job done.

CNET.com