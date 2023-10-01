Most people don't need both a tablet and a laptop, but thankfully you don't have to choose just one or the other these days. Many excellent two-in-one models are out there that offer the best of both worlds with a touchscreen display that can easily fold flat so you can use it in tablet mode. They're extremely versatile machines, and the best of them help you do more than a traditional laptop without a significant increase in size, weight or price.

Most of the best two-in-ones are convertible laptops, with 360-degree hinges where the keyboard and trackpad rotate around to the back of the display. Some excellent two-in-one laptops are essentially Windows 11 or ChromeOS tablets with a detachable keyboard. They work better as tablets but are still good in laptop mode.

Both styles feature touchscreens and typically support pen input. Most also include a headphone jack and backlit keyboard.

Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360

CNET TAKE: Samsung's 16:9 big-screen two-in-one doesn't look all too different from its predecessor, but inside is a 12th-gen Intel processor that gives it a sizable multicore performance bump. However, the other, smaller updates Samsung made to the Pro 360 improve the overall experience, making it one of the best two-in-ones available even more than a year after its release. And if you have other Galaxy devices, this is absolutely the two-in-one to get. $1,650

CNET.com