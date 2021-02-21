NEWARK, N.J. — Tyler Bertram scored 16 points to lead Binghamton to a 76-63 victory over NJIT on Saturday.
Binghamton (3-13, 3-10 America East), which hadn't played in 19 days due to COVID-19 protocols within the program, opened the game on a 33-15 run and never trailed. Bertram scored 11 points during the stretch.
Bertram finished 5-of-8 shooting and made four 3-pointers. Dan Petcash added 14 points and Bryce Beamer had 12 for the Bearcats, who shot 57% (29 of 51) from the floor.
Zach Cooks scored 25 points to lead NJIT (7-10, 6-9). Jason Murphy added 12 points.
