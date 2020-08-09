Minnesota Twins (10-5, first in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (6-10, fifth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Kansas; Sunday, 2:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Jose Berrios (1-1, 4.80 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 13 strikeouts) Royals: Brady Singer (0-1, 4.80 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

LINE: Twins favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals face the Minnesota Twins on Sunday.

The Royals went 31-45 in division games in 2019. Kansas City averaged 8.4 hits with 3.0 extra base hits per game and 162 total home runs last year.

The Twins finished 50-26 against AL Central Division opponents in 2019. Minnesota averaged 9.5 hits per game last year and totaled 307 home runs as a team.

The teams meet for the second time this year. Kansas City leads the season series 2-0.

INJURIES: Royals: Glenn Sparkman: (right forearm), Randy Rosario: (undisclosed), Mike Montgomery: (lat strain), Foster Griffin: (forearm), Chance Adams: (undisclosed), Bubba Starling: (right forearm), Nick Heath: (left hamstring), Franchy Cordero: (undisclosed), Ryan O'Hearn: (shin), Kelvin Gutierrez: (elbow).

Twins: Zack Littell: (hamstring), Rich Hill: (shoulder), Homer Bailey: (biceps), Josh Donaldson: (calf).