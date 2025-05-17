Bernie Sanders and AOC are popular with Democrats. Here's a timeline of their alliance

''I know that one of the things that inspired me to run for office for the first time is that when I saw Sen. Sanders on television, and I was wiping tables down and saw the TV on and saying, every person in this country deserves health care as a human right," she told a crowd in Tempe, Arizona, in March. "And I know it made me feel almost for the first time that this isn't something that we should earn. This is something that should be afforded to all of us because we are human. I just want to thank him, and so let's give him the most earthshaking round of applause.''