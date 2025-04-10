Bernice King reflects on the Fair Housing Act, made law after her father's killing

''I shudder to think what's going to happen — there's still a lot of residential segregation," King, CEO of The King Center and the youngest daughter of civil rights leaders The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King, told The Associated Press. "It's better than it was during my father's lifetime. But going forward, we may end up right back where we were in the ‘50s and in the '60s. People will feel very emboldened to discriminate because they know there's nothing there to to stop it."