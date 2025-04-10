Bernice King reflects on the Fair Housing Act, made law after her father's killing

Bernice King warns decades of work to reduce inequities in housing is at risk, as the Trump administration cuts funding for projects and tries to reduce funding for nonprofits that handle housing discrimination complaints.
''I shudder to think what's going to happen — there's still a lot of residential segregation," King, CEO of The King Center and the youngest daughter of civil rights leaders The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King, told The Associated Press. "It's better than it was during my father's lifetime. But going forward, we may end up right back where we were in the ‘50s and in the '60s. People will feel very emboldened to discriminate because they know there's nothing there to to stop it."
In February, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development canceled millions of dollars in grants to nonprofits that handle housing discrimination complaints. A judge temporarily froze the terminations, which HUD said targeted funding awards that included diversity, equity and inclusion, or DEI, language.
The department will uphold the Fair Housing Act and combat discrimination in housing, a HUD official said, adding that no staffing changes specific to the department have been announced.
King said the attacks on what the administration calls DEI look familiar.
''To me, these are those same old historic, divide-and-conquer tactics to try to keep people fighting with each other and keep people separated and keep a certain hierarchy existing in a society,'' she said.
Continuing to press to end discrimination in housing
Whenever she can, King said she highlights her father's legacy pressing for economic equality, including speaking Thursday at the Northwest African American Museum in Seattle, near where Habitat for Humanity of Seattle-King & Kittitas Counties is building a new condominium named after him.