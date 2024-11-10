PHOENIX — Bernhard Langer wins for 18th straight year on the PGA Tour Champions, taking season-ending event at age 67.
Bernhard Langer wins for 18th straight year on the PGA Tour Champions, taking season-ending event at age 67
Bernhard Langer wins for 18th straight year on the PGA Tour Champions, taking season-ending event at age 67.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
November 10, 2024 at 11:47PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Bernhard Langer wins for 18th straight year on the PGA Tour Champions, taking season-ending event at age 67
Bernhard Langer wins for 18th straight year on the PGA Tour Champions, taking season-ending event at age 67.