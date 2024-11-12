Bernhard Langer and his 18 straight years of winning is among golf's untouchable records: Analysis

''The commitment, the dedication and desire to compete at a high level blows my mind,'' said Mark O'Meara, a runner-up to Langer in the German's first Champions win in 2007. "A lot of things happen in sport. I understand what Tiger did, what Nicklaus did, Palmer, all the greats that come before us. But what this man has done for 18 years is amazing. Forget the money. Just to have the desire and will.