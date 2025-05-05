Berlin still bears scars 80 years after pivotal battle that sealed the defeat of Nazi Germany

BERLIN — Central Berlin was in ruins after the Red Army completed the Allied victory over Nazi Germany in an intense fight for the capital in May 1945.
After decades of division and its revival as the capital of a reunited, democratic Germany, the city is now transformed, blending painstakingly restored buildings with modern architecture. But the scars of the past remain visible in many places: facades riddled with holes from bullets and shrapnel, or gaps in rows of houses sometimes plugged by new buildings.
An Associated Press story from May 9, 1945, painted a stark picture. It read: ''This town is a city of the dead. As a metropolis it has simply ceased to exist. Every house within miles of the center seems to have had its own bomb.''
Berlin, the epicenter of Adolf Hitler's power, was the ultimate prize as the Allies closed in from east and west on the disintegrating German defenses in the final stage of World War II.
''We all had a little case next to the bed, even the children," recalled Eva-Maria Kolb, now 89, of the constant aerial bombing in the last six months of the war. ''When there was an air raid warning you had to pull something on quickly and then go down to the basement.''
The final Battle of Berlin in late April and early May 1945 reduced much of what was left of the city to rubble. The Soviet military attacked from several directions with an enormous concentration of troops, who faced a struggle to cross rivers and canals and an intensifying street fight as they moved deeper and deeper into the city.
On April 25, Berlin was encircled. Hitler killed himself in his bunker on April 30; and on May 2, the commander of German military forces in Berlin, Gen. Helmuth Weidling, capitulated to Soviet forces.
''Berlin was a heap of rubble — because of these last 10 days, almost everything in the center was ruined,'' said Jörg Morré, the director of the Museum Berlin-Karlshorst, located in the building where Germany's final surrender was signed.