Berlin presents bid to rehost Olympics with 100th anniversary of 1936 Games looming

BERLIN — Berlin has formally presented its bid to rehost the Olympics in the same stadium where Jesse Owens starred during the 1936 Games under the Nazis.
Berlin sports minister Iris Spranger on Tuesday said the city wants to put on a sustainable Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2036, 2040 or 2044, by refurbishing existing sports venues.
But her announced plans to include the former airport Tempelhof are likely to be resisted by locals who already opposed any development of the popular city park in a 2014 referendum.
Spranger envisaged beach volleyball at the Brandenburg Gate, and water sports in Grünau, a riverside locality which also staged water sports in 1936.
Otherwise, Spranger gave few details during the presentation, saying the bid was still at concept phase.
''You'll have to be patient,'' she told a journalist.
Many Berliners are against the idea of staging the Olympics at all, regardless of them potentially taking place on the 100th anniversary of the Games already hosted by the Nazis. An initiative called ''NOlympia Berlin'' has already announced plans to block it by collecting enough signatures to force a referendum.
Munich's bid to host the Winter Games in 2022 and Hamburg's hopes of hosting the Summer Games in 2024 were both foiled by referendums.